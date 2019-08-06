On Wednesday, August 7, Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cedar Fair reporting earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $413.63 million.

Cedar Fair EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 37 cents. Revenue was $380.32 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 135.14% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.76% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -1.460 0.19 3.22 0.91 EPS Actual -1.490 -0.4 3.76 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Cedar Fair have declined 1.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Cedar Fair stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cedar Fair is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134699