Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Core-Mark Holding Co EPS is expected to be around 43 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $4.31 billion.

Core-Mark Holding Co reported a per-share profit of 35 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.23 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 22.86% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.96% from the year-ago period. Core-Mark Holding Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.090 0.31 0.45 0.29 EPS Actual 0.140 0.34 0.63 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Core-Mark Holding Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Core-Mark Holding Co is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.