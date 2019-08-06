CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for CenterPoint Energy's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 30 cents and sales around $2.88 billion.

In the same quarter last year, CenterPoint Energy announced EPS of 30 cents on revenue of $2.19 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 0.00%. Revenue would be up 31.75% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.520 0.34 0.42 0.32 EPS Actual 0.460 0.36 0.39 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on CenterPoint Energy stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

CenterPoint Energy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9oszdbp9