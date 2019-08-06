On Wednesday, August 7, Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Autohome's EPS to be near $1.03 on sales of $331.73 million.

Autohome reported a profit of 94 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $282.43 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 9.57%. Sales would be up 17.45% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.790 1.11 0.81 0.84 EPS Actual 0.870 1.31 0.9 0.94

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Autohome stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Autohome is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wbbx7t4o