On Wednesday, August 7, Arqule (NASDAQ: ARQL) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 9 cents and sales around $1.04 million.

In the same quarter last year, Arqule reported EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $13.71 million. Revenue would have fallen 92.41% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Arqule's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.080 -0.07 -0.06 0.03 EPS Actual -0.090 -0.08 -0.05 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Arqule stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Arqule is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uynkzrd8