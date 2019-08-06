Don't be caught off-guard: Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Arcos Dorados modeled for quarterly EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $739.74 million.

In the same quarter last year, Arcos Dorados announced EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $753.97 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 20.00%. Revenue would be down 1.89% from the same quarter last year. Arcos Dorados Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.080 0.26 0.04 EPS Actual 0.060 0.09 0.2 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Arcos Dorados Holdings stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Arcos Dorados is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10133421