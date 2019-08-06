On Wednesday, August 7, Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Affimed to report a loss of 14 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $3.97 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Affimed reported a loss per share of 15 cents on sales of $0.17 million. Revenue would be up 2181.61% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate -0.170 -0.18 -0.17 -0.18 -0.18 EPS Actual 0.030 0.17 -0.22 -0.15 -0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Affimed stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Affimed is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mrrvcw92