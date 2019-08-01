On Friday, August 2, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Exxon Mobil is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Exxon Mobil reporting earnings of 69 cents per share on sales of $66.10 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of 92 cents on sales of $73.50 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 25.00% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 10.07% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.780 1.17 1.26 1.27 EPS Actual 0.550 1.5 1.46 0.92

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Exxon Mobil stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Exxon Mobil is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1226488&tp_key=3be865525b