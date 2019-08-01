Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 2. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Sealed Air's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Sealed Air will report earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

Sealed Air reported a per-share profit of 64 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.16 billion. Sales would be up 1.30% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.560 0.67 0.61 0.58 EPS Actual 0.590 0.75 0.61 0.64

Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air were trading at $41.79 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Sealed Air stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sealed Air is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3x37dqhr