Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, August 2. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Ferrari earnings of $1.05 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.07 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Ferrari reported earnings per share of 98 cents on revenue of $1.06 billion. Sales would be up 0.94% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.910 0.94 1.13 0.97 EPS Actual 1.080 1.15 0.88 0.98

Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari were trading at $161.08 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Ferrari stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ferrari is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://corporate.ferrari.com/en/group-results-2nd-quarter-2019