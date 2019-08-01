Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, August 2. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Restaurant Brands reporting earnings of 56 cents per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Restaurant Brands announced EPS of 66 cents on revenue of $1.34 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 15.15% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 14.37% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.560 0.56 0.56 0.56 EPS Actual 0.550 0.68 0.63 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Restaurant Brands are up 16.74%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Restaurant Brands Intl stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Restaurant Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:03 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/qsr/mediaframe/30977/indexr.html