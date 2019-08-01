Newell Rubbermaid (NYSE: NWL) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, August 2. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Newell Rubbermaid's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Newell Rubbermaid earnings will be near 36 cents per share on sales of $2.12 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Newell Rubbermaid posted a profit of 82 cents on sales of $3.73 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be down 56.10%. Revenue would be down 43.15% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.060 0.67 0.65 0.77 EPS Actual 0.140 0.71 0.54 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Newell Rubbermaid stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Newell Rubbermaid is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:03 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mn7fudm3