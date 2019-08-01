Don't be caught off-guard: MoneyGram Int (NASDAQ: MGI) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 2. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, MoneyGram Int analysts model for earnings of 6 cents per share on sales of $344.29 million.

MoneyGram Int EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 21 cents. Revenue was $374.60 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 71.43% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 8.09% on a year-over-year basis. MoneyGram Int's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.070 0.13 0.15 0.16 EPS Actual -0.060 0.01 0.24 0.21

Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyGram Int were trading at $2.45 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on MoneyGram Int stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

MoneyGram Int is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1253406&tp_key=e1898c1e78