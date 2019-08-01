On Friday, August 2, ITT (NYSE: ITT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

ITT earnings will be near 89 cents per share on sales of $701.90 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, ITT reported EPS of 82 cents on revenue of $696.80 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 8.54%. Sales would be up 0.73% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.840 0.74 0.79 0.78 EPS Actual 0.910 0.82 0.82 0.82

Stock Performance

Shares of ITT were trading at $62.42 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating ITT stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ITT is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.itt.com/investors