Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, August 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings earnings of $1.22 per share. Revenue will likely be around $718.20 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Hill-Rom Holdings reported earnings per share of $1.15 on sales of $708.60 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 6.09%. Revenue would be up 1.35% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.110 0.99 1.51 1.13 EPS Actual 1.140 1.02 1.63 1.15

Stock Performance

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings were trading at $106.64 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Hill-Rom Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hill-Rom Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.