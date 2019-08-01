On Friday, August 2, Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Hawaiian Electric EPS is expected to be around 44 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $670.62 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hawaiian Electric reported earnings per share of 42 cents on revenue of $685.28 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 4.76%. Revenue would be down 2.14% from the year-ago period. Hawaiian Electric Indus's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.380 0.47 0.62 0.42 0.38 EPS Actual 0.420 0.45 0.6 0.42 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Hawaiian Electric stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hawaiian Electric is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:15 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/he/mediaframe/30543/indexr.html