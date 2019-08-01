Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 2. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Arconic's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Arconic earnings of 50 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $3.63 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Arconic reported EPS of 37 cents on revenue of $3.57 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 35.14%. Sales would be up 1.60% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.380 0.3 0.3 0.29 EPS Actual 0.430 0.33 0.32 0.37

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 15.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Arconic stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Arconic is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.arconic.com/global/en/investors/financial-calendar.asp