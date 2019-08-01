On Thursday, August 1, Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Qorvo is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.15 and sales around $739.12 million.

In the same quarter last year, Qorvo reported earnings per share of 96 cents on sales of $692.67 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 19.79%. Revenue would be have grown 6.71% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.050 1.69 1.62 0.76 EPS Actual 1.220 1.85 1.75 0.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Qorvo. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Qorvo is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yd3b5sww