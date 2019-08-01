Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q1 Earnings Preview For Qorvo
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 01, 2019 8:05am   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, August 1, Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Qorvo is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.15 and sales around $739.12 million.

In the same quarter last year, Qorvo reported earnings per share of 96 cents on sales of $692.67 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 19.79%. Revenue would be have grown 6.71% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 1.050 1.69 1.62 0.76
EPS Actual 1.220 1.85 1.75 0.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Qorvo. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Qorvo is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yd3b5sww

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (QRVO)

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5G Chip Demand Reportedly On The Rise
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 6, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Open Text's Earnings Outlook