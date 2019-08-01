Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Open Text modeled for quarterly EPS of 72 cents on revenue of $764.26 million.

Open Text reported a per-share profit of 72 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $754.27 million. Sales would be up 1.32% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.600 0.72 0.59 0.68 0.62 EPS Actual 0.640 0.8 0.6 0.72 0.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Open Text stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.