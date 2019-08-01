On Thursday, August 1, Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Universal Display analysts model for earnings of 45 cents per share on sales of $78.86 million.

In the same quarter last year, Universal Display reported earnings per share of 23 cents on sales of $56.15 million. Revenue would be up 40.45% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.66 0.16 EPS Actual 0.660 0.4 0.72 0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 121.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Universal Display. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Universal Display is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.oled.com/shareholders/events-and-presentations/default.aspx