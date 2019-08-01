El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for El Pollo Loco's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see El Pollo Loco reporting earnings of 21 cents per share on sales of $113.47 million.

In the same quarter last year, El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of 22 cents on sales of $111.63 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.55% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 1.65% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.160 0.14 0.18 0.22 EPS Actual 0.150 0.16 0.19 0.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with El Pollo Loco. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

El Pollo Loco is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135304