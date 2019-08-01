Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Herbalife reporting earnings of 77 cents per share on sales of $1.29 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Herbalife announced EPS of 80 cents on revenue of $1.29 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 3.75%. Revenue would be up 0.31% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.670 0.61 0.67 0.67 EPS Actual 0.660 0.63 0.74 0.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Herbalife have declined 20.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Herbalife stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Herbalife is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.herbalife.com/events