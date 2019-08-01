On Thursday, August 1, Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Glu Mobile earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $101.65 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Glu Mobile reported a loss per share of 3 cents on sales of $90.19 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 266.67%. Sales would be up 12.70% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.050 0.07 0.07 0.05 EPS Actual 0.000 -0.01 0 -0.03

Stock Performance

Shares of Glu Mobile were trading at $7.8 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Glu Mobile stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Glu Mobile is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2qw5etwv