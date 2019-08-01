Q2 Earnings Preview For Eldorado Gold
On Thursday, August 1, Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Eldorado Gold analysts model for earnings of 1 cent per share on sales of $112.41 million.
In the same quarter last year, Eldorado Gold posted breakeven earnings on sales of $153.17 million. Sales would be down 26.61% on a year-over-year basis. Eldorado Gold's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.010
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.110
|-0.05
|-0.03
|0
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 655.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Eldorado Gold stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.