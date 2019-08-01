On Thursday, August 1, Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Eldorado Gold analysts model for earnings of 1 cent per share on sales of $112.41 million.

In the same quarter last year, Eldorado Gold posted breakeven earnings on sales of $153.17 million. Sales would be down 26.61% on a year-over-year basis. Eldorado Gold's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.010 0.01 EPS Actual -0.110 -0.05 -0.03 0

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 655.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Eldorado Gold stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.