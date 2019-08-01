On Thursday, August 1, Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Casella Waste Systems modeled for quarterly EPS of 26 cents on revenue of $184.08 million.

In the same quarter last year, Casella Waste Systems posted EPS of 22 cents on sales of $165.65 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 18.18%. Sales would be up 11.13% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.030 0.14 0.32 0.24 EPS Actual -0.010 0.09 0.3 0.22

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 61.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Casella Waste Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.