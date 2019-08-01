Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Beazer Homes EPS to be near 13 cents on sales of $470.65 million.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 68.29%. Sales would be down 7.99% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.040 0.14 1.01 0.39 EPS Actual 0.200 0.25 1.15 0.41

Stock Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes were trading at $11.71 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Beazer Homes stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Beazer Homes is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/92s6zvop