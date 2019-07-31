Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $191.95 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Sierra Wireless posted EPS of 27 cents on sales of $201.90 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 81.48% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 4.93% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.050 0.26 0.26 0.21 EPS Actual -0.020 0.25 0.29 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Sierra Wireless stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sierra Wireless is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.