Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Taylor Morrison Home analysts model for earnings of 66 cents per share on sales of $1.14 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Taylor Morrison Home reported EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $980.83 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 26.92%. Sales would be up 16.23% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.330 0.39 0.63 0.49 EPS Actual 0.460 0.86 0.83 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Taylor Morrison Home stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Taylor Morrison Home is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/imf533uk