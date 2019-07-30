Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Molson Coors Brewing's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 30, 2019 3:00pm   Comments
Share:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Molson Coors Brewing EPS will likely be near $1.66 while revenue will be around $3.03 billion, according to analysts.

Molson Coors Brewing EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.88. Revenue was $3.08 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 11.70% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 1.78% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.59 0.79 1.6 1.83
EPS Actual 0.520 0.84 1.84 1.88

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Molson Coors Brewing have declined 12.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Molson Coors Brewing stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Molson Coors Brewing is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (TAP)

Bank Of America Taps Out Of Molson Coors, Downgrades Stock
Meet The 3 Biggest Industries Investing In Cannabis
10 Cannabis Products To Try This Summer: Hi-Fi Hops, Sun Lotion And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Taylor Morrison Home