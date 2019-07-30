Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Molson Coors Brewing EPS will likely be near $1.66 while revenue will be around $3.03 billion, according to analysts.

Molson Coors Brewing EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.88. Revenue was $3.08 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 11.70% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 1.78% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.79 1.6 1.83 EPS Actual 0.520 0.84 1.84 1.88

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Molson Coors Brewing have declined 12.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Molson Coors Brewing stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Molson Coors Brewing is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.