Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Spotify EPS will likely be near a loss of 35 cents while revenue will be around $1.84 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Spotify reported an EPS loss of $2.57 on revenue of $1.49 billion. Revenue would be up 23.57% from the year-ago period. Spotify's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.390 -0.22 -0.41 -0.68 EPS Actual -0.900 0.41 -0.44 -2.57

Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify were trading at $155 as of July 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Spotify. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Spotify is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.spotify.com/events/events-calendar/default.aspx