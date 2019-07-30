Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Sally Beauty's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Sally Beauty modeled for quarterly EPS of 58 cents on revenue of $985.46 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sally Beauty announced EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $996.28 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 3.33% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 1.09% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.540 0.53 0.48 0.6 EPS Actual 0.510 0.57 0.51 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Sally Beauty Holdings stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sally Beauty is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.