ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here's Benzinga's look at ORBCOMM's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on ORBCOMM management projections, analysts predict an EPS loss of 7 cents on revenue of $67.41 million.

ORBCOMM EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 9 cents. Revenue was $70.79 million. Sales would be down 4.77% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.070 -0.02 -0.05 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.070 -0.07 -0.04 -0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on ORBCOMM stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

ORBCOMM is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/orbc/mediaframe/31346/indexr.html