Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Nielsen modeled for quarterly EPS of 42 cents on revenue of $1.63 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nielsen reported EPS of 32 cents on revenue of $1.65 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 31.25% increase for the company. Sales would be down 1.03% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.320 0.31 0.25 0.37 EPS Actual 0.350 0.28 0.27 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Nielsen stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nielsen is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2019955/71B88A77475E1C6F39253D92D82BAAC1