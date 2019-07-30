Don't be caught off-guard: NiSource (NYSE: NI) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on NiSource management projections, analysts predict EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $1.08 billion.

In the same quarter last year, NiSource announced EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $995.10 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 14.29%. Revenue would be up 8.53% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.770 0.36 0.06 0.09 EPS Actual 0.820 0.38 0.1 0.07

Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource were trading at $29.81 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on NiSource stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

NiSource is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.nisource.com