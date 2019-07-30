On Wednesday, July 31, Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Meritor reporting earnings of 98 cents per share on sales of $1.17 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Meritor reported earnings per share of 89 cents on sales of $1.13 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.11% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 3.63% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.890 0.61 0.71 0.76 EPS Actual 1.030 0.79 0.82 0.89

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the stock's return has risen by 23.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Meritor. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Meritor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o7puk778