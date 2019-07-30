MeetMe (NASDAQ: MEET) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for MeetMe's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict MeetMe will report earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $50.83 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 18.76% from the same quarter last year. MeetMe's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.080 0.12 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual 0.090 0.12 0.1 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with MeetMe. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

MeetMe is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.themeetgroup.com/event