Moody's (NYSE: MCO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here's Benzinga's look at Moody's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Moody's management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.01 on revenue of $1.20 billion.

Moody's reported a per-share profit of $2.04 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.18 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 1.47% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.13% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.920 1.68 1.78 1.89 EPS Actual 2.070 1.63 1.69 2.04

Stock Performance

Shares of Moody's were trading at $201.47 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Moody's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Moody's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.