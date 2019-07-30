Humana (NYSE: HUM) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Humana's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $5.30 and sales around $15.93 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Humana reported earnings per share of $3.96 on sales of $14.26 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 33.84% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.72% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 4.290 2.53 4.26 3.78 EPS Actual 4.480 2.65 4.58 3.96

Stock Performance

Shares of Humana were trading at $281.02 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Humana stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Humana is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://humana.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/2q-2019-humana-inc-earnings-release