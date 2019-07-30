On Wednesday, July 31, Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Garmin EPS will likely be near $1.01 while revenue will be around $929.68 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Garmin announced EPS of 99 cents on revenue of $894.45 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.02% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 3.94% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.710 0.8 0.76 0.86 EPS Actual 0.730 1.02 1 0.99

Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin were trading at $78.62 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Garmin stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Garmin is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bpwxk4hn