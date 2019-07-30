Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Bloomin Brands management projections, analysts predict EPS of 35 cents on revenue of $1.04 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Bloomin Brands announced EPS of 38 cents on revenue of $1.03 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.89% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 0.78% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.720 0.26 0.09 0.3 EPS Actual 0.750 0.3 0.1 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Bloomin Brands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Bloomin Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s3ci3hrj