On Tuesday, July 30, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Procter & Gamble EPS is expected to be around $1.05, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $16.86 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Procter & Gamble posted EPS of 94 cents on sales of $16.50 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 11.70%. Sales would be up 2.16% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.030 1.21 1.1 0.9 EPS Actual 1.060 1.25 1.12 0.94

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Procter & Gamble stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Procter & Gamble is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pg2/mediaframe/31173/indexr.html