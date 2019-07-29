Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Huntsman earnings will be near 64 cents per share on sales of $2.27 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Huntsman reported EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $2.40 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 36.63%. Revenue would be down 5.57% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.420 0.56 0.82 0.83 EPS Actual 0.460 0.52 0.84 1.01

Stock Performance

Shares of Huntsman were trading at $20.28 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Huntsman stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Huntsman is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hun/mediaframe/31065/indexl.html