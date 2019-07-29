Corning (NYSE: GLW) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Corning analysts model for earnings of 44 cents per share on sales of $2.98 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Corning reported earnings per share of 38 cents on revenue of $2.76 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 15.79%. Sales would be have grown 8.01% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Corning's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.390 0.57 0.49 0.37 EPS Actual 0.400 0.59 0.51 0.38

Stock Performance

Shares of Corning were trading at $34.10 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Corning stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Corning is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f9rczcxg