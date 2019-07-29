Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 32 cents and sales around $62.34 million.

In the same quarter last year, Varonis Systems announced an EPS loss of 8 cents on revenue of $62.19 million. Sales would be up 0.24% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.370 0.34 0.01 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.380 0.54 0.05 -0.08

Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems are trading at $71.21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Varonis Systems stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Varonis Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.varonis.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx