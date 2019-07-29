Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Del Taco earnings will be near 13 cents per share on sales of $120.65 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Del Taco reported earnings per share of 14 cents on sales of $117.81 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 7.14% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.41% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.060 0.19 0.14 0.14 EPS Actual 0.040 0.18 0.15 0.14

Stock Performance

Shares of Del Taco are trading at $12.42. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Del Taco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Del Taco is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.