Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sanmina earnings will be near 77 cents per share on sales of $1.97 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Sanmina reported EPS of 55 cents on revenue of $1.81 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 40.00% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.66% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.740 0.71 0.66 0.57 EPS Actual 0.910 0.83 0.67 0.55

Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina are trading at $32.26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Sanmina stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sanmina is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1085/31232