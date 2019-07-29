RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

RingCentral EPS will likely be near 16 cents while revenue will be around $204.71 million, according to analysts.

RingCentral EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 19 cents. Revenue was $160.83 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.79% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 27.28% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.150 0.18 0.16 0.15 0.12 EPS Actual 0.170 0.23 0.19 0.19 0.16

Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral were trading at $123 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on RingCentral stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

RingCentral is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135564