Don't be caught off-guard: National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) releases its next round of earnings Monday, July 29. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, National Oilwell Varco analysts modeled for a loss of 6 cents per share on sales of $2.09 billion.

In the same quarter last year, National Oilwell Varco posted a profit of 6 cents on sales of $2.11 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 200.00% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 0.76% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.010 0.08 0.12 0.02 EPS Actual -0.200 0.05 0 0.06

Stock Performance

Shares of National Oilwell Varco are trading at $21.72. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with National Oilwell Varco. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

National Oilwell Varco is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.nov.com/events