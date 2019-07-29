Leggett & Platt's Q2 Earnings Outlook
Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Leggett & Platt's EPS to be near 64 cents on sales of $1.28 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Leggett & Platt posted EPS of 63 cents on sales of $1.10 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1.59% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 16.05% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.530
|0.54
|0.71
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.490
|0.62
|0.67
|0.63
Stock Performance
Shares of Leggett & Platt are trading at $39.31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Leggett & Platt stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.