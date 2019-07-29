On Monday, July 29, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Harmonic analysts modeled for a loss of 7 cents per share on sales of $85.07 million.

Harmonic earnings in the same period a year ago was 5 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $99.16 million. Revenue would be down 14.21% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.050 0.05 0.01 EPS Actual -0.050 0.11 0.04 0.05

Stock Performance

Shares of Harmonic are trading at $7.76. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Harmonic stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Harmonic is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/coz969wk