Q2 Earnings Preview For Harmonic
On Monday, July 29, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Harmonic analysts modeled for a loss of 7 cents per share on sales of $85.07 million.
Harmonic earnings in the same period a year ago was 5 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $99.16 million. Revenue would be down 14.21% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.050
|0.05
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.050
|0.11
|0.04
|0.05
Stock Performance
Shares of Harmonic are trading at $7.76. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Harmonic stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Harmonic is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/coz969wk